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Tickets & Events
Welcome to

Ensemble Arts Philly

A non-profit presenting world-class performances & education programs

Featured Events

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Center City District SIPS

Balcony Bar at Curtain Call

Wed, Jun 3–Aug 26, 5–7PM
Kimmel Center
2025-26 Broadway Season

The Outsiders

May 26 - Jun 7, 2026
Academy Of Music
Ensemble Arts Presents in association with Mills Entertainment

Airplane! Live with Julie Hagerty and Robert Hays

May 30, 2026
Miller Theater
Ensemble Arts Presents

Drag Me to BINGO

Hosted by Mrs. Kasha Davis and Ariel Versace
Jun 5, 2026
Kimmel Center
Ensemble Arts Presents in association with Innovation Arts and Entertainment

A Conversation with Jill Biden

Jun 9, 2026
Miller Theater
2025-26 Broadway Season

The Notebook

Jul 21 - Aug 2, 2026
Academy Of Music

The Philadelphia Orchestra

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2025–26 Season

Beethoven and Marsalis

May 28 - May 31, 2026
Marian Anderson Hall
2025–26 Season

Gershwin and Bernstein

Jun 4 - Jun 7, 2026
Marian Anderson Hall
2025-26 Season

The Wizard of Oz in Concert

Jun 26 - Jun 27, 2026
Marian Anderson Hall
2025-26 Season

All Mozart

Jul 31, 2026
Marian Anderson Hall
2025-26 Season

All Beethoven

Aug 1, 2026
Marian Anderson Hall

2026-27 Broadway Season

The 2026–27 Broadway Season brings the biggest hits, bold new productions, and audience favorites to our stages, all in one flexible 6-show subscription starting at just $29 per show.

The Philadelphia Orchestra 2026-27 Season

This season brims with epic musical events, bold artistic experiences, and new musical journeys as the Orchestra continues to build on its legacy of artistry and innovation.

Building a Brighter Future for the Arts

The most ambitious fundraising campaign in our history is a promise to champion artistic excellence, expand access, and revitalize our iconic venues. Together with our supporters, we are creating a vital and inclusive future for the performing arts.

Getting Here

Get directions and information about parking to prepare for your visit.