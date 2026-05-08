Welcome to
Ensemble Arts PhillyA non-profit presenting world-class performances & education programs
Featured EventsView Calendar
Ensemble Arts Presents in association with Mills Entertainment
Airplane! Live with Julie Hagerty and Robert Hays
May 30, 2026
Miller Theater
Ensemble Arts Presents
Drag Me to BINGOHosted by Mrs. Kasha Davis and Ariel Versace
Jun 5, 2026
Kimmel Center
Ensemble Arts Presents in association with Innovation Arts and Entertainment
A Conversation with Jill Biden
Jun 9, 2026
Miller Theater
2026-27 Broadway Season
The 2026–27 Broadway Season brings the biggest hits, bold new productions, and audience favorites to our stages, all in one flexible 6-show subscription starting at just $29 per show.
The Philadelphia Orchestra 2026-27 Season
This season brims with epic musical events, bold artistic experiences, and new musical journeys as the Orchestra continues to build on its legacy of artistry and innovation.